1h ago
Beal (hamstring) cleared to resume basketball activity
Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume basketball activity, the Washington Wizards announced on Thursday. The 29-year-old guard has missed six of the past seven games with what the team calls a low-grade left hamstring strain.
TSN.ca Staff
The Wizards say his return to play will be determined by his progression from the injury.
A native of St. Louis, Beal is in his 11th season out of Florida.
A three-time All-Star, Beal has appeared in 24 games this season and is averaging 22.9 points on .525 shooting, 5.2 assists and 3.5 boards over 33.6 minutes a night.
The Wizards (18-24) sit 12th in the Eastern Conference and trail the Chicago Bulls by one game for the final play-in spot. They are next in action on Friday when they host the New York Knicks (23-19).