Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume basketball activity, the Washington Wizards announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old guard has missed six of the past seven games with what the team calls a low-grade left hamstring strain.

Injury update: Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities after undergoing a re-evaluation of his low-grade left hamstring strain. His return to play will be based on his progression. pic.twitter.com/JbfPklSyCy — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 12, 2023

The Wizards say his return to play will be determined by his progression from the injury.

A native of St. Louis, Beal is in his 11th season out of Florida.

A three-time All-Star, Beal has appeared in 24 games this season and is averaging 22.9 points on .525 shooting, 5.2 assists and 3.5 boards over 33.6 minutes a night.

The Wizards (18-24) sit 12th in the Eastern Conference and trail the Chicago Bulls by one game for the final play-in spot. They are next in action on Friday when they host the New York Knicks (23-19).