Scott Brooks is out as head coach of the Washington Wizards.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the two sides could not agree on a new contract and have agreed to part ways. Brooks's existing contract expired at the conclusion of the team's first-round playoff series loss against the Boston Celtics.

Brooks, 55, spent the past five seasons as Wizards head coach, reaching the playoffs on three occasions. This past year, the team finished with a 34-38 record and reached the playoffs through the Play-In round.

He departs the team with a 163-206 record over his tenure.

Prior to joining the Wizards, Brooks spent seven seasons as head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder, reaching the NBA Finals in 2012.