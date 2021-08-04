14m ago
Report: Dinwiddie joining Wizards on three-year, $62M deal
The Washington Wizards have acquired veteran Spencer Dinwiddie via a sign and trade with the Brooklyn Nets, signing him to a three-year contract worth $62 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
The Washington Wizards have acquired veteran Spencer Dinwiddie via a sign and trade with the Brooklyn Nets, signing him to a three-year contract worth $62 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Washington will send Chandler Hutchinson and a 2022 second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the multi-team deal with the Nets also getting a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 pick swap from the Wizards.
The 27-year-old averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over just three games least season with the Nets, missing most of the season with a torn right ACL.
Dinwiddie is a seven-year veteran, spending the past five seasons in Brooklyn and his first two campaigns with the Detroit Pistons.