The Washington Wizards have acquired veteran Spencer Dinwiddie via a sign and trade with the Brooklyn Nets, signing him to a three-year contract worth $62 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Washington will send Chandler Hutchinson and a 2022 second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the multi-team deal with the Nets also getting a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 pick swap from the Wizards.

The 27-year-old averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over just three games least season with the Nets, missing most of the season with a torn right ACL.

Dinwiddie is a seven-year veteran, spending the past five seasons in Brooklyn and his first two campaigns with the Detroit Pistons.