{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • nhl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • nhl
  • mls

Introducing TSN Direct. A New Way To Get TSN

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

Introducing TSN Direct. A New Way To Get TSN

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • 2018 Ryder Cup: Day 2

    Now on TSN1 and TSN4

  • Premier League: Huddersfield vs. Tottenham

    Now on TSN3

  • Premier League: Arsenal vs. Watford

    Now on TSN5

  • International Rugby: South Africa vs. Australia

    Now on TSN2

  • NCAA Football: (12) West Virginia vs. (25) Texas Tech

    Today at NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN3

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games