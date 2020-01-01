TSN DIRECT: STREAM TSN’S EXCLUSIVE AUSTRALIAN OPEN COVERAGE NOW!

Subscribe

TSN DIRECT: STREAM TSN’S EXCLUSIVE AUSTRALIAN OPEN COVERAGE NOW!

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • NCAA Basketball: (15) Kentucky vs. (18) Texas Tech

    Now on TSN2

  • UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos

    Now on TSN5

  • Curling: Canadian Juniors - Women's Semifinal

    Now on TSN1

  • Australian Open: Round of 16

    Now on TSN3 and TSN4

  • NBA on TSN: Lakers vs. 76ers

    Tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN2

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games