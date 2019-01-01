{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
What's On TSN

  • FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 - Quarterfinal: Italy vs. Netherlands

    Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4

  • FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 - Quarterfinal: Germany vs. Sweden

    Today at NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • 160th Queen's Plate

    Today at 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT on TSN and CTV

  • CONCACAF Gold Cup – Quarterfinal: Haiti vs Canada

    Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN4

  • CFL on TSN: Lions vs. Stampeders

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE