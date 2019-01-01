9h ago
AEW Dynamite on TSN2 tonight: Jericho's 'huge announcement'
AEW Dynamite on TSN2 tonight: Chris Jericho's 'huge announcement'
All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite' is live tonight from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.
TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can also watch the all-new AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays at 8pm et on TSN’s digital streaming platforms, including TSN.ca and the TSN app.
Following the monumental events at Full Gear, All Elite Wrestling comes to Nashville. Will Chris Jericho or Cody be holding the AEW World Title? Who survived the Lights Out battle between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley? Tune in to find out!
Fallout from the Full Gear pay-per-view was in full effect as AEW Dynamite emanated from Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night.
With the World Tag Team Championship on the line, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevera take on the champs SoCal Uncensored.
After losing their match, Luchasaurus comes to the rescue of Jungleboy and Marko Stunt as he fends off a bunch of Creepers and reunites Jurassic Express.
All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite' is live tonight from Municipal Auditorium in Nashville Tennessee
On Wednesday night, in a promo that is still being talked about days later, Cody Rhodes, who is both the executive vice-president of All Elite Wrestling as well as the man that will challenge Chris Jericho for the World title at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, announced that if he isn’t able to defeat the champion, he will never wrestle for the AEW gold again.
The Elite and the Inner Circle were in the midst of a wild brawl as AEW Dynamite ended on Wednesday night, setting the stage for what should be an action packed Full Gear event.
Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Trent vs Pac. Jon Moxley appears live on the final Dynamite before his Lights Out match against Omega at the Full Gear pay-per-view event.