Latest CFL Videos
-
1:25
How much playing time will Manziel get on Friday night?
-
6:22
Manziel: 'I don't have to prove anything in the first preseason game'
-
1:35
Trestman on QB backup job: 'It's definitely a battle'
-
2:10
Naylor: Argos looking for Franklin to secure the No. 2 job at camp
-
1:16
CFL Around the Table - Episode 1
-
1:05
CFL Around the Table - Episode 2 Preview
-
1:45
Manziel looking to 'have some fun' Friday against Argos
-
2:32
Teeing It Up with Justin Medlock
-
2:33
Which CFL QB is closer to being elite: Harris or Nichols?
-
2:06
Anticipation builds as Manziel prepares for his first taste of CFL action