Soccer on TSN

2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Quarter-Final 3 Ghana vs Mexico Now on TSN.ca/TSN App

2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Quarter-Final 4 Germany vs Canada Today at 4:45PM ET / 1:45PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Championship - Leg 1: Atlanta vs NY Red Bulls Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN2

Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Championship - Leg 1: Portland vs Sporting KC Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN2