TSN DIRECT: SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Subscribe

TSN DIRECT: SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Subscribe

Tennis on TSN

  • ATP Cup - Quarterfinals: Great Britain vs. Australia

    Now on TSN1

  • ATP Cup - Quarterfinals: Argentina vs. Russia

    Thu 1:30AM ET / 10:30PM PT on TSN1

  • ATP Cup - Quarterfinals: Canada vs. Serbia

    Thu 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN4

  • ATP Cup - Quarterfinals: Belgium vs. Spain

    Fri 1:30AM ET / 10:30PM PT on TSN4

  • ATP Cup - Semifinals

    Fri 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN3