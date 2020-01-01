{{ currentStream.Name }}

-
12h ago
Zucker scores first two goals with Penguins in win over Canadiens
Newly-acquired Jason Zucker scored his first two goals with the Pittsburgh Penguins during a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Zucker scored his 15th and 16th of the season in a 1:42 span while Sidney Crosby had three assists.
Around the NHL
Wheeler on Maurice extension: 'A big reason we're still in the fight is his leadership'
McLennan: Markstrom deserves term and number one money
Can O-Dog correctly guess how many guys have played in the NHL?
Borowiecki leaves big hole on Sens' blueline
Losing Kassian the latest hit to Oilers forwards
Wild fire Bruce Boudreau
10h ago
Jones edges Fleury to make main draw at Scotties
Jennifer Jones edges Tracy Fleury to make main draw at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Jennifer Jones advanced to the main draw of the Canadian women's curling championship with an 8-7 win over Tracy Fleury in Friday's wild-card game. Jones will play in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the 15th time in her career starting Saturday.
Scotties Tournament of Hearts on TSN
13h ago
Calgary’s Carey rink eager to defend Scotties title
Chelsea Carey’s squad out of the Glencoe Curling Club in Calgary is the No. 4 seed at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and in Carey’s fifth appearance at nationals the Winnipeg native says every trip to the big show makes her feel more and more relaxed, TSN's Ryan Horne writes from Moose Jaw, Sask.
12h ago
Karlsson, Meier lift Sharks over Jets
Melker Karlsson and Timo Meier scored goals 89 seconds apart early in the third period to help lift the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
1h ago
WATCH LIVE: Auger-Aliassime vs. Carreño Busta in Rotterdam semis
WATCH LIVE: Auger-Aliassime vs. Carreño Busta in Rotterdam semis
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is looking to book his ticket to the final at the ATP Rotterdam, taking on Pablo Carreño Busta in the semifinals. Watch the match LIVE NOW on TSN2, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca.
NBA All-Star Weekend
-
Morant plans to rub USA victory in the face of Grizzlies teammate Clarke
Clarke on Canadian basketball: 'It's getting better and it's getting bigger'
'We're slowly on the come up': Alexander-Walker likes where Canada basketball is at
Gilgeous-Alexander blown away by how far Canada basketball has come
Kobe, Stern honoured prior to Celebrity All-Star Game
A look back at the first half of the NBA season
13h ago
Chicago 1988: Arthur reflects on one of the greatest All-Star weekends in NBA history
Chicago 1988: Arthur reflects on one of the greatest All-Star weekends in NBA history2:26
With this year's NBA All-Star festivities taking place in Chicago, Bruce Arthur looks back at a legendary weekend in 1988, the last time the event was held in the Windy City.
10h ago
Bridges leads U.S. over World in Rising Stars Challenge
Miles Bridges got the All-Star weekend off to a high-flying start. So did Zion Williamson — even when his dunk attempts didn't go in. Bridges scored 20 points and took MVP honours, Eric Paschall added 23 more and the U.S. beat the World 151-131.
Feb 14
Fittingly, Siakam will share first all-star experience with Lowry
Given what Kyle Lowry has meant to Pascal Siakam’s growth as a player, it’s fitting the Toronto Raptors teammates will both participate in this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game, Josh Lewenberg writes.
14h ago
Bryant, Duncan, Garnett headline finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced four players and four coaches as finalists to be considered for election in 2020. This year’s list includes four first-time finalists, headlined by Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.
13h ago
Oilers’ Kassian suspended seven games for kicking Cernak
Edmonton Oilers’ Zack Kassian suspended seven games for kicking Tampa Bay Lightning F Erik Cernak
Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian was suspended for seven games by the NHL on Friday for kicking Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak.
20h ago
Friday Five: Kassian's kick and Bergevin's trade record
This week, TSN Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli examines a brief history of NHL suspensions for kicking, Artemi Panarin's shootout goal and the winner of best Trade Deadline Day deal over the past five years.
14h ago
Markstrom working his way into the Vezina discussion
In Jacob Markstrom's 22 wins, the Canucks have been outshot 14 times, and by almost 200 shots in those games. Markstrom is clearly the team's MVP, and with his .918 save percentage, he is slowly working his way into the Vezina Trophy discussion. Farhan Lalji has more.
15h ago
Where does Boudreau's firing rank among surprising coaching changes this year?
Where does Boudreau's firing rank among surprising coaching changes this year?1:09
With Bruce Boudreau's firing, we've now seen nearly a quarter of the NHL coaches lose their jobs this year. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun discusses where Boudreau's firing ranks among surprising changes behind the bench this season.
Must-See Moments
Must See: Breaker of rims - Zion damages hoop with powerful dunk
Must See: Doncic drills halfcourt buzzer-beater before half, Young can't believe it
Must See: Morant makes it look easy with 360 slam
Must See: Bridges goes off backboard to himself for spectacular slam
Must See: Morant dazzles with between-the-legs pass to set up Zion slam
Must See: Zion finishes one-handed alley-oop with authority
17h ago
Getting shut down early this spring is an ominous sign for southpaw with a long history of arm issues, Scott Mitchell writes.
2020 Spring Training
What impact does Borucki's injury have on the Jays?
Atkins says it's likely that Grichuk will be the Opening Day centre fielder
Montoyo says shutting down Borucki is precautionary after elbow tightness
The competition for jobs has Montoyo excited for spring training
Mitchell: Jays have huge expectations for Ryu, they need him to be their ace
Mitchell discusses how Blue Jays will move forward after McGuire arrest
14h ago
Bellinger blasts Astros: They stole a ring from us
Dodgers star Cody Bellinger expresses his frustrations with the Houston sign-stealing scandal and says he has lost respect for the Astros.
19h ago
Canada men to play Trinidad and Tobago twice on Vancouver Island
Canada, continuing its search for FIFA ranking points to improve its World Cup qualifying road, will play Trinidad and Tobago twice on Vancouver Island during the March international window. The Canadian men, currently ranked 73rd in the world, will meet the No. 104 Soca Warriors on March 27 and 31 on artificial turf at Westhills Stadium, in Langford, B.C.
16h ago
BarDown: Justin Bieber attempted to teach Jimmy Fallon how to play hockey
BarDown: Justin Bieber attempted to teach Jimmy Fallon how to play hockey
Justin Bieber has been making the headlines as of late (yes, he released a new album at midnight on February 14), but he’s been in the headlines for hockey related reasons.
11h ago
Sawyer: 'On Valentine's Day, it was a true heart breaker' for the Jets
Kevin Sawyer explains that the Jets were robbed by the post on numerous occasions in their loss to the Sharks, and those missed opportunities proved costly for Winnipeg.
12h ago
NBA All-Star Weekend
Morant plans to rub USA victory in the face of Grizzlies teammate Clarke
Clarke on Canadian basketball: 'It's getting better and it's getting bigger'
'We're slowly on the come up': Alexander-Walker likes where Canada basketball is at
Gilgeous-Alexander blown away by how far Canada basketball has come
Kobe, Stern honoured prior to Celebrity All-Star Game
A look back at the first half of the NBA season
Getting shut down early this spring is an ominous sign for southpaw with a long history of arm issues, Scott Mitchell writes.
What impact does Borucki's injury have on the Jays?
Atkins says it's likely that Grichuk will be the Opening Day centre fielder
Montoyo says shutting down Borucki is precautionary after elbow tightness
The competition for jobs has Montoyo excited for spring training
Mitchell: Jays have huge expectations for Ryu, they need him to be their ace
Mitchell discusses how Blue Jays will move forward after McGuire arrest
