Australian Open: Doubles Semifinals Now on TSN2

Australian Open: Women's Semifinals Mertens vs. (2) Wozniacki (1) Halep vs. (21) Kerber Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

Australian Open: Men's Semifinal Thu 3:30AM ET / 12:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

Australian Open Mixed Doubles Semifinal & Women's Doubles Final Thu 11PM ET / 8PM PT on TSN2