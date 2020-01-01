NBA on TSN: Bucks vs. Pelicans Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

Habs on TSN: Canadiens vs. Devils Available to viewers in the Canadiens region Tonight at 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN2

Canadian Tire Senators Hockey : Ducks vs. Senators Available to viewers in the Senators region Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN5

Jets on TSN: Predators vs. Jets Available to viewers in the Jets region Today at 6:30PM CT on TSN3