Latest NHL Videos
-
3:34
Dorion optimistic over Sens' recent surge
-
11:02
Lindros admits he never thought this day would come
-
1:56
Kadri believes he's playing best hockey of the season amid scoring drought
-
1:19
Lindros: 'This is a day you'll take for the rest of your life'
-
2:57
Basu: Julien's remarks highlight Habs' divide
-
2:57
Dreger: Bergevin has to continue to scour the market
-
0:17
Nugent-Hopkins placed on IR
-
2:07
Why did it take so long for the Flyers to retire 88?
-
1:34
Seravalli: Leafs need production from Kadri to be a contender
-
2:22
Leafs Ice chips: How will Marner respond to OT error?