{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • mls

A New Way To Get TSN. All You Need Is Internet

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

A New Way To Get TSN. All You Need Is Internet

Subscribe

Soccer on TSN

  • Premier League: Southampton vs. Newcastle

    Now on TSN4

  • Premier League: Brighton vs. Wolverhampton

    Now on TSN5

  • Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

    Sun 9AM ET / 6AM PT on TSN3

  • Premier League: Manchester United vs. Everton

    Sun 11:30AM ET / 8:30AM PT on TSN3

  • MLS Decision Day 2018: Whitecaps FC vs. Portland

    Sun 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT on TSN1

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

TSN on Twitter

Read more Soccer tweets from TSN