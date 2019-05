French Open: First Round Now on TSN3

Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix Now on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

World Hockey Championship: Bronze Medal Game - Czech Republic vs. Russia Today at 9:30AM ET / 6:30AM PT on TSN2 and TSN 1260

World Hockey Championship: Gold Medal Game - Canada vs. Finland Today at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN 1260