Soccer on TSN

Premier League Burnley vs. Liverpool Today at 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN4

Premier League Stoke vs. Newcastle Today at 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN5

Premier League Southampton vs. Crystal Palace Tue 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT on TSN3

Premier League Manchester City vs. Watford Tue 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2