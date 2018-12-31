{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • 2019 World Juniors: Russia vs. Canada

    Now on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN 4K

  • Habs on TSN: Canadiens vs. Stars

    Available to viewers in the Canadiens region
    Now on TSN2

  • Jets on TSN: Jets vs. Oilers

    Available to viewers in the Jets region
    Now on TSN3

  • 2019 World Juniors: USA vs. Finland

    Tonight at 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT on TSN1 and TSN5

  • Rose Bowl Parade

    Tue 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN1

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE