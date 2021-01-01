What's On TSN

LGT World Women's Curling Championship: Canada vs. China Now on TSN1 and TSN3

ATP 1000: Madrid - Quarterfinals Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN5

LGT World Women's Curling Championship: Switzerland vs. Germany Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1

NBA on TSN: Pelicans vs. 76ers Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN4