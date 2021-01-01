What's On TSN

  • LGT World Women's Curling Championship: Canada vs. China

    Now on TSN1 and TSN3

  • ATP 1000: Madrid - Quarterfinals

    Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN5

  • LGT World Women's Curling Championship: Switzerland vs. Germany

    Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1

  • NBA on TSN: Pelicans vs. 76ers

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN4

  • LGT World Women's Curling Championship: Draw 24

    Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE