{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • mls
  • mlb
  • nfl
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • mls
  • mlb
  • nfl

TSN DIRECT: STREAM CFL, MLS, PGA, ATP, UFC, NASCAR, F1 & MORE!

Subscribe

TSN DIRECT: STREAM CFL, MLS, PGA, ATP, UFC, NASCAR, F1 & MORE!

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Finland vs. Canada

    Now on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN5

  • Monday Night Baseball: Athletics vs. Cubs

    Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

  • Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Switzerland

    Tue 9:30AM ET / 6:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN5

  • Global T20 Canada Cricket - Playoffs

    Tue 12:20PM ET / 9:20AM PT on TSN2

  • Global T20 Canada Cricket - Playoffs

    Tue 4:20PM ET / 1:20PM PT on TSN2

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE