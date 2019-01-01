2020 World Juniors: Pre-Competition - Canada vs. Switzerland Now on TSN1 and TSN3

Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Predators vs. Senators Available to viewers in the Senators region Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN5

Jets on TSN: Blackhawks vs. Jets Available to viewers in the Jets region Today at 6:30PM CT on TSN3

NBA on TSN: Jazz vs. Hawks Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1