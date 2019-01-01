World Women's Curling Championship: Canada vs. Finland Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

Tangerine Raptors Basketball: Knicks vs. Raptors Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN 4K

Jets on TSN: Jets vs. Kings Available to viewers in the Jets region Tonight at 9PM CT on TSN3

Special Olympics World Games: Day 5 Tue 12AM ET / 9PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App