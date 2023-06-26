10h ago
The Edmonton Stingers (5-5) (-188) will look to avenge a loss earlier this month to the Scarborough Shooting Stars (6-5) (+135), fresh off defeating the Calgary Surge last night, at the Expo Centre at 7:30 pm local/9:30 pm ET.
10h ago
10h ago
The league-leading Winnipeg Sea Bears (-133) finish up a three-game homestand on Thursday when they host the Niagara River Lions (-103) from the Canada Life Centre at 7:00 pm local/8:00 pm ET.
10h ago
The Saskatchewan Rattlers (+130) and Ottawa BlackJacks (-182) will each look to extend their winning streaks to three games in a meeting at TD Place at 7:30 pm. ET on Thursday.
20h ago
The Scarborough Shooting Stars scored 56 points in the paint to defeat the Calgary Surge 79-65 and jump into a tie for first place in the eastern conference.
21h ago
Justin Wright-Foreman’s 33 points led the Saskatchewan Rattlers to an 88-79 win over the Montréal Alliance, giving his team back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Jun 28
The Calgary Surge (7-5) (-121) will look to defend home court tonight at 7:00 pm local/9:00 pm ET against the Scarborough Shooting Stars (5-5) (-111) who are in the thick of a bunched up eastern conference playoff race.
Jun 28
The Montréal Alliance (-115) host the Saskatchewan Rattlers (-118) in a cross-conference class from the Verdun Auditorium on Wednesday at 7:30 pm ET.
Jun 27
Deng Adel’s 19 points led the Ottawa Blackjacks to a dominant 79-60 win over their fellow Eastern Conference Brampton Honey Badgers on Tuesday night.
Jun 27
The Brampton Honey Badgers (-113) head to the nation’s capital to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks (-121) in an Eastern Conference clash from TD Place at 7:30 pm ET on Tuesday.
Jun 25
The Calgary Surge snapped a two-game losing streak with a 93-88 win over the Vancouver Bandits at Langley Events Centre on Sunday.
Jun 25
The Saskatchewan Rattlers (3-6) snapped a five-game losing streak with their second victory of season against the Scarborough Shooting Stars (5-5) in a 79-65 win at home on Sunday afternoon.
Jun 25
Nathan Cayo’s inside scoring fueled the Montréal Alliance to their second consecutive victory with a 93-86 win over the Edmonton Stingers at Verdun Auditorium on Sunday.
Jun 25
The Vancouver Bandits will look to complete the regular season sweep of the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday.
Jun 25
The Scarborough Shooting Stars will look for their fifth consecutive win in the opener of a three-game western conference road trip against the Saskatchewan Rattlers at the SaskTel Centre on Sunday.
Jun 25
The Montréal Alliance will look to avenge last weekend’s loss to the Edmonton Stingers with a rematch in their return to Verdun Auditorium on Sunday.
Jun 24
The Ottawa BlackJacks caught fire from long-range to fuel them to a 101-87 win over the Niagara River Lions on Saturday at the Meridian Centre.
Jun 24
The Niagara River Lions will look to win their fourth straight game in an Eastern Conference showdown with the Ottawa BlackJacks Saturday at the Meridian Centre.
Jun 23
In a game that featured the CEBL’s top two scorers, it was the defence and supporting cast that made the difference for the Winnipeg Sea Bears in an 86-78 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers at Canada Life Centre on Friday.
Jun 23
Nick Hornsby’s near triple-double led the visiting Edmonton Stingers (5-4) to a wire-to-wire 103-77 win over the Brampton Honey Badgers (5-5) on Friday night.
Jun 23
The Niagara River Lions (5-4) scored 31 points off turnovers to notch their third straight win in a 99-86 victory over the Calgary Surge (6-5) in a Friday afternoon matinee.
Jun 23
The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that they have signed 2022 CEBL Champion and Canadian Player of the Year Caleb Agada for the remainder of the 2023 CEBL season.
Jun 23
With the CEBL’s scoring race heating up, the league’s top two scorers go head-to-head at Canada Life Centre on Friday at 7 p.m. CT in a matchup between the Winnipeg Sea Bears (-129) and Saskatchewan Rattlers (-108). Saskatchewan’s Justin Wright-Foreman enters the game as the league’s points per game leader at 29.8, while Winnipeg’s Teddy Allen is close behind at 26.9 per game. Allen also lays claim to the total points crown.
Jun 23
The Edmonton Stingers (+150) continue their three-game road trip as they take on the defending champion Brampton Honey Badgers (-211) from the CAA centre on Friday at 7:30 pm ET.
Jun 23
The Niagara River Lions (4-4) and Calgary Surge (6-4) will look to inch towards the top of their respective conferences in a 11:00 am ET matinee showdown at the Meridian Centre.
Jun 22
Cat Barber’s 34 points and game-winning free throw in target score time launched the Scarborough Shooting Stars (5-4) to their fourth win in a row and a 88-83 victory at home tonight against the Edmonton Stingers (4-4).
Jun 22
Ahmed Hill’s game-winning corner three allowed the Montréal Alliance to escape with an 86-83 victory over Ottawa BlackJacks in a thriller at TD Place on Thursday.
Jun 22
One three-game winning streak is set to end tonight, as the Scarborough Shooting Stars (4-4) (-154) wrap up their home stand at 7:30 pm ET against the Edmonton Stingers (4-3) (+114).
Jun 22
The Montréal Alliance (+180) will look to wrap up a four-game road trip with a win over the Ottawa BlackJacks (-267) at TD Place on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.
Jun 21
Teddy Allen’s 28 points led the Winnipeg Sea Bears (6-3) back into first place in the Western Conference as his squad got a 93-84 win over the Vancouver Bandits (4-5) on Wednesday night.
Jun 21
Prince Oduro’s poster dunk in target score time put an exclamation point on a 93-80 statement victory for the Brampton Honey Badgers over the Calgary Surge on Wednesday night at CAA Centre.
Jun 21
The CEBL’s reigning champions will meet with the top team in the 2023 standings on Wednesday night in a prestige matchup between the Brampton Honey Badgers and Calgary Surge at CAA Centre at 7 p.m. ET.
Jun 21
The Vancouver Bandits – winners of three straight – hit the road to take on the Winnipeg Sea Bears from the Canada Life Centre on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.
Jun 21
Thomas Kennedy’s 18-point double-double led the Scarborough Shooting Stars to their third consecutive win in a row and an 85-83 victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Tuesday night.
Jun 20
Following their home win on Sunday the Scarborough Shooting Stars (-129) will look to host the Eastern Conference leading Ottawa BlackJacks (-105) from the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on Tuesday at 8:00 pm ET.
Jun 18
The Scarborough Shooting Stars (3-4) used stingy defence and transition opportunities to knock off the Brampton Honey Badgers (4-4) for the second time this season in a 93-73 win at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on Sunday night.
Jun 18
