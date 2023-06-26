Saskatchewan's Wright-Foreman and Winnipeg's Allen set to battle on Friday night

With the CEBL’s scoring race heating up, the league’s top two scorers go head-to-head at Canada Life Centre on Friday at 7 p.m. CT in a matchup between the Winnipeg Sea Bears (-129) and Saskatchewan Rattlers (-108). Saskatchewan’s Justin Wright-Foreman enters the game as the league’s points per game leader at 29.8, while Winnipeg’s Teddy Allen is close behind at 26.9 per game. Allen also lays claim to the total points crown.