Latest CFL Videos
-
0:20
Former NFLer, Als QB Freeman retires
-
1:07
Chris Jones: 'Going to be some hard decisions coming down the road'
-
0:38
Jones: Masoli's had as good a camp as I've ever seen
-
5:03
Manziel calls CFL game 'intriguing', adjusting to throwing 'different' ball
-
1:46
Scianitti: CFL ball an adjustment for Manziel
-
1:27
Manziel reflects on new opportunity with CFL
-
3:39
The Face - by Farhan Lalji
-
1:46
Ray ready to learn from Calvillo in first season together
-
0:31
Jones to make QB decision on Saturday for Riders' preseason opener
-
0:56
Alouettes looking forward to erasing the past and building a winner