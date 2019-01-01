Tue 11:55AM ET / 8:55AM PT on TSN2

Tue 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN2

Tue 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

Habs on TSN: Canadiens vs. Red Wings

Available to viewers in the Canadiens region

Tue 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN2