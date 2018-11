Soccer on TSN

Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Semifinal – Leg 1 Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls Now on TSN5

Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Semifinal – Leg 1 Portland vs. Seattle Today at 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT on TSN5

Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Semifinal – Leg 1 New York City FC vs. Atlanta Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN5

Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Semifinal – Leg 1 Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN5