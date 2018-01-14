{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • Australian Open: First Round

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

  • Continental Cup of Curling: Skins

    Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • UFC Fight Night: St. Louis

    Stephens vs Choi

    Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN5

  • Australian Open: First Round

    Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1

  • UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi

    Post-Fight Show

    Mon 12AM ET / 9PM PT on TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE