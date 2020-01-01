Continental Cup: Women's Scramble Now on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

Continental Cup: Mixed Doubles Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

ATP Cup - Semifinals: Russia vs. Serbia Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN3

Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Senators vs. Red Wings Available to viewers in the Senators region Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN5