{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • Continental Cup of Curling: Team Competition

    Team Englot vs. Team Fujisawa
    Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • Continental Cup of Curling: Mixed Doubles

    Miskew/Hebert vs. McManus/Sundgren

    Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

  • Canadian Tire National Skating Championship

    Women's & Ice Dance Short Programs

    Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN4 and TSN5

  • NCAA Basketball

    VCU vs. Dayton

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

  • Continental Cup of Curling: Team Competition

    Team Gushue vs. Team Edin

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE