{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • WJC

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • Continental Cup of Curling: Team Competition

    Team Ulsrud vs. Team Koe
    Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • NCAA Basketball

    (25) Clemson vs. NC State

    Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN2

  • Continental Cup of Curling: Team Competition

    Team Englot vs. Team Fujisawa

    Fri 9:30AM ET / 6:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • Continental Cup of Curling: Mixed Doubles

    Miskew/Hebert vs. McManus/Sundgren

    Fri 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1 and TSN3

  • Canadian Tire National Skating Championship

    Women's & Ice Dance Short Programs

    Fri 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN4 and TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE