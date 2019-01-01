{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • FWWC
  • mls
  • mlb
  • COPA
  • G-CUP
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • FWWC
  • mls
  • mlb
  • COPA
  • G-CUP

TSN DIRECT: LIVE ACTION FROM WIMBLEDON - START STREAMING

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

TSN DIRECT: LIVE ACTION FROM WIMBLEDON - START STREAMING

Subscribe

Soccer on TSN

  • Copa America Brazil 2019 - Semifinal: Chile vs. Peru

    Chile vs. Peru

    Tonight at 8:25PM ET / 5:25PM PT on TSN3

  • CONCACAF Gold Cup - Semifinal: Jamaica vs United States

    Tonight at 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5

  • MLS on TSN: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC

    Thu 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

  • FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 - Third Place Match

    Sat 10:30AM ET / 7:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN4, and TSN5

  • MLS on TSN: LA FC vs. Whitecaps FC

    Sat 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT on TSN2

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

TSN on Twitter

Read more Soccer tweets from TSN