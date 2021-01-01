What's On TSN

ATP 500: Dubai - Quarterfinals Now on TSN2

Home Hardware Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship: Draw 1 - Courtney/Moulding vs. Peterman/Gallant Today at 10:30AM ET / 7:30AM PT on TSN1

Home Hardware Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship: Draw 2 - Sweeting/Kennedy vs. Sauder/Bottcher Today at 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT on TSN1

Home Hardware Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship: Draw 3 - Hawes/Tardi vs. Weagle/Epping Today at 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT on TSN1