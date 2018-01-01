{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • NCAA Football - Peach Bowl: (10) Florida vs. (7) Michigan

    Now on TSN5

  • NCAA Football - Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia

    Now on TSN1

  • Spengler Cup: Quarterfinal - HC Ocelari Trinec vs. HC Davos

    Now on TSN2

  • NCAA Basketball: (19) Kentucky vs. Louisville

    Now on TSN4

  • Jets on TSN: Wild vs. Jets

    Available to viewers in the Jets region

    Today at 2:30PM CT on TSN3

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games