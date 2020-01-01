EURO QUALIFIERS. ALL DAY LONG! STREAM WITH TSN DIRECT!

EURO QUALIFIERS. ALL DAY LONG! STREAM WITH TSN DIRECT!

Soccer on TSN

  • EURO Qualifying Semifinals: Iceland vs. Romania

    Now on TSN1

  • UEFA EURO Friendly: England vs. Wales

    Now on TSN2

  • EURO Qualifying Semifinals: Scotland vs. Israel

    Now on TSN3

  • EURO Qualifying Semifinals: Slovakia vs. Rep. of Ireland

    Now on TSN4

  • EURO Qualifying Semifinals: Norway vs. Serbia

    Now on TSN5

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

TSN on Twitter

Read more Soccer tweets from TSN