{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • mls

Introducing TSN Direct. A New Way To Get TSN

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

Introducing TSN Direct. A New Way To Get TSN

Subscribe

Soccer on TSN

  • Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton

    Now on TSN1

  • Premier League: Leicester City vs. Everton

    Now on TSN4

  • Premier League: Manchester United vs. Newcastle

    Today at NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

  • MLS on TSN: Montreal vs. Columbus

    Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN1 and TSN4

  • MLS on TSN: Toronto FC vs. Whitecaps FC

    Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN 4K

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

TSN on Twitter

Read more Soccer tweets from TSN