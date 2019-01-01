TSN DIRECT: NBA IS BACK! STREAM 41 RAPTORS & 200+ U.S. GAMES

Subscribe

TSN DIRECT: NBA IS BACK! STREAM 41 RAPTORS & 200+ U.S. GAMES

Subscribe

Soccer on TSN

  • FIFA Men's U-17 World Cup: Group Stage - Angola vs. Canada

    Now on TSN1

  • MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Final - LAFC vs. Seattle

    Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1 and TSN5

  • MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Final - Atlanta vs. Toronto FC

    Wed 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

  • FIFA Men's U-17 World Cup: Group Stage - Canada vs. New Zealand

    Fri 6:45PM ET / 3:45PM PT on TSN2

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

TSN on Twitter

Read more Soccer tweets from TSN