{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • mls

Introducing TSN Direct. A New Way To Get TSN

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

Introducing TSN Direct. A New Way To Get TSN

Subscribe

Auto Racing on TSN

  • NASCAR Monster Energy: Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

    Now on TSN5

  • NASCAR Xfinity: DC Solar 300

    Sat 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN2

  • Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix

    Sun 7:30AM ET / 4:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN5

Auto Racing on TSN