What's On TSN

2018 World Juniors Czech Republic vs. Finland Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

Premier League Southampton vs. Crystal Palace Today at 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT on TSN3

Premier League Manchester City vs. Watford Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2

2018 World Juniors Canada vs. Switzerland Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5