NCAA Football: (13) Florida vs. Vanderbilt Today at NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN2

CFL on TSN: Roughriders vs. Blue Bombers Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Kings vs. Senators Available to viewers in the Senators region Today at 2PM ET / 3PM AT on TSN5 and TSN 4K

NCAA Football: (7) Washington vs. (17) Oregon Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN2