{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • nba
  • mls

A New Way To Get TSN. All You Need Is Internet

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

A New Way To Get TSN. All You Need Is Internet

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • NCAA Football: (13) Florida vs. Vanderbilt

    Today at NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN2

  • CFL on TSN: Roughriders vs. Blue Bombers

    Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

  • Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Kings vs. Senators

    Available to viewers in the Senators region

    Today at 2PM ET / 3PM AT on TSN5 and TSN 4K

  • NCAA Football: (7) Washington vs. (17) Oregon

    Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN2

  • CFL on TSN: Redblacks vs. Eskimos

    Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games