French Open: Early Round - Day 2 Today at 5AM ET / 2AM PT on TSN1, TSN2 and TSN4

French Open: Day 2 (Primetime) Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT

French Open: Early Round - Day 3 Tue 5AM ET / 2AM PT on TSN1, TSN2 and TSN4

French Open: Day 3 (Primetime) Tue 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN2