FRENCH OPEN > STREAM OUR EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE WITH TSN DIRECT!

FRENCH OPEN > STREAM OUR EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE WITH TSN DIRECT!

Tennis on TSN

  • French Open: Early Round - Day 1

    Today at 5AM ET / 2AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

  • ATP: Hamburg - Final

    Today at 6AM ET / 3AM PT on TSN2

  • French Open: Day 1 (Primetime)

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

  • French Open: Early Round - Day 2

    Mon 5AM ET / 2AM PT on TSN1, TSN2 and TSN4

  • French Open: Day 2 (Primetime)

    Mon 7PM ET / 4PM PT