What's On TSN

Hlinka Gretzky Cup - Bronze Medal Game: Russia vs. USA Now on TSN2

CFL on TSN: Alouettes vs. Redblacks Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5 & TSN 4K

Hlinka Gretzky Cup - Gold Medal Game: Canada vs. Sweden Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN2

MLS on TSN: Portland vs. Whitecaps FC Tonight at 11PM ET / 8PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4