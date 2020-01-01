What's On TSN

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 10 - ON (Homan) vs. NS (Arsenault)

    Now on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

  • ATP 500: Rio de Janeiro - Day 2

    Now on TSN2

  • Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Sabres vs. Senators

    Available to viewers in the Senators region

    Today at 6:30PM ET / 7:30PM AT on TSN5

  • Habs on TSN: Canadiens vs. Red Wings

    Available to viewers in the Canadiens region

    Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN2

  • Jets on TSN: Kings vs. Jets

    Available to viewers in the Jets region

    Today at 6:30PM CT on TSN3

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE