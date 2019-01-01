Soccer on TSN

MLS on TSN: Impact vs. Real Salt Lake Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN5

MLS Friday Night: Whitecaps FC vs. Toronto FC Fri 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

MLS on TSN: Impact vs. Orlando City Sat 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN3 and TSN5

MLS on TSN: Columbus vs. NYC FC Sat 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN2