Latest NBA Videos
-
1:50
Rautins: Iso ball offence didn't cost Raptors in Game 1
-
1:00
By the Numbers: Raptors' fourth quarter collapse
-
2:28
Rautins: 'No need for Raptors to panic, it's a 7-game series for a reason'
-
7:14
Rautins: This year's Raptors are resilient, tremendous at bouncing back
-
0:57
Casey on Drake: We all should be that passionate
-
2:23
VanVleet: 'I'm gonna take those shots every time'
-
1:20
Stephen A. says Cavs have enough to top Raptors
-
2:02
Stephen A.: LeBron not Game 1 MVP
-
0:33
Drake and Perkins continue banter
-
0:25
Drake and Perkins exchange words