Latest NHL Videos
-
1:52
Reid: Johnny was one of the good guys in the game of hockey
-
1:23
Rielly on Bower: 'The impact he had on us is remarkable'
-
2:03
Cournoyer: Bower was always so pleasant to be around
-
3:00
Sittler: 'Johnny the person, was more important to him than Johnny the player'
-
2:35
Heightened expectations start in Maple Leafs' dressing room
-
3:10
Julien: Weber doubtful until after All-Star break
-
1:22
Leafs touched by pre-game Bower ceremony
-
1:09
Andersen on Hart's superstition: 'I don't know if that's a smart thing'
-
3:14
One of the greatest Leafs - Johnny Bower
-
3:09
NHL: Kings 5, Oilers 0