NCAA Hockey: (10) Providence vs. Merrimack Now on TSN.ca/TSN App

Jets on TSN: Blues vs. Jets Available to viewers in the Jets region Now on TSN3 and TSN 4K

2018 Home Hardware Canada Cup: Draw 9 Kevin Koe vs. Brad Gushue Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

NCAA Hockey: Omaha vs. (2) St. Cloud State Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App