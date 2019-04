Soccer on TSN

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Cardiff Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1

Premier League: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace Today at 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT on TSN5

Premier League: Southampton vs. Liverpool Fri 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN1 and TSN5

MLS Friday Night: Vancouver vs. LA Galaxy Fri 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT on TSN1 and TSN 1040