{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mls
  • mlb
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mls
  • mlb

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • Premier League: Manchester City vs Swansea City

    Now on TSN4 and TSN5

  • MLS on TSN: Seattle vs. Minnesota

    Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN2

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title