MLS on TSN: Montreal vs. Columbus Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN1 and TSN4

MLS on TSN: Toronto FC vs. Whitecaps FC Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN 4K

Premier League: Fulham vs. Arsenal Sun 6AM ET / 3AM PT on TSN4 and TSN5